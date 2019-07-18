Three arrested in major drug bust in KZN

The Police in KZN has arrested three suspects following a major drug bust in the province.

SAPS provincial spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the drug bust was a result of a joint operation by various law enforcement agencies.

Zwane said three suspects alleged to be drug dealers were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning at Phoenix.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted by members of the South African Police Services and Durban Metro police at Phoenix which resulted in the recovery of drugs to the value of more than one million rands,” Zwane said.

Police officers raided premises that had been identified to have been suspected of being a place of manufacturing drugs in the area, Zwane said.

“Three suspects aged between 30 and 48 were arrested and they will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon,” Zwane said.

A total of 24096 heroin capsules, 809 crack cocaine pieces, 1068 Mandrax tablets, one and a half kilogram of heroin powder, four bags of cocaine, 287 ecstasy pills, three two way radios, one unlicensed firearm and various ammunition were recovered, Zwane said.

The police spokesperson added that 25 buckets of capsules were also found as well as heroin packaging equipment.

“R59, 419-00 in cash was recovered from the suspects. The estimated street value of recovered drugs is R1 834 879-00.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

