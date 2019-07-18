Conviction secured following eight-year-old boy’s rape

Four men, between the ages of 19 and 22, were convicted for the rape of a boy, who was eight-years-old at the time, Phoenix Sun reports.

The men received a sentence of five years imprisonment. It is alleged by the victim that on March 30, 2013, he was called by the accused to play hide and seek.

While they were playing in a vacant house in Sastri Park, Phoenix, one of the accused took the victim to another room where he raped him and forced him to conduct oral sex on the rest of them.

One of the boys then helped the victim and took him home.

The boy, who had helped the victim, informed him to tell his mother what had happened, but the victim was too afraid to do so.

Communications officer of Phoenix SAPS, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “The victim’s mother was later informed by her older son of what happened. A case of rape was reported at Phoenix SAPS and the four boys, all juveniles at the time, were arrested, charged and thereafter released in the custody of their parents.”

The matter was brought before the court and later provisionally withdrawn.

The matter was later set for trial in October 2018 until the accused were all found guilty of rape on June 19.

The public prosecutor of the Verulam Regional Court praised the investigating officer, Sgt NT Naidoo, for conducting good a investigation.

