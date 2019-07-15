Crime 15.7.2019 09:02 pm

Police confirm ex-striker Mark Batchelor assassinated

A well-known former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player has been gunned down in an apparent hit, Olivedale, Johannesburg, 15 July 2019. Picture: Twitter

Batchelor was apparently ambushed close to his house in Market Street, Olivedale.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of murder after former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Mark Batchelor was shot dead in an apparent hit this evening.

He was allegedly shot by two men on motorbikes wielding semi-automatic weapons.

The incident happened in Market Street, Olivedale just before 7pm.

Several shots were fired through the windows of his car and Batchelor died at the scene.

The motive for the apparent assassination just outside his house is not yet clear.

This is a developing story.

