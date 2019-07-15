Police confirm ex-striker Mark Batchelor assassinated

Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of murder after former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Mark Batchelor was shot dead in an apparent hit this evening.

He was allegedly shot by two men on motorbikes wielding semi-automatic weapons.

The incident happened in Market Street, Olivedale just before 7pm.

Police on the scene of an apparent hit on a well known individual in Dainfern this evening. Shooting appears to be professional. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/HKe4lBlhH9 — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) July 15, 2019

Several shots were fired through the windows of his car and Batchelor died at the scene.

The motive for the apparent assassination just outside his house is not yet clear.

This is a developing story.

