Model Ngomani’s ‘racist attackers’ play for famous rugby club

Model and actress Mirriam Ngomani is on the road to recovery after she was attacked in the early hours of Thursday morning last week, outside Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria. Ngomani, who was left with a broken leg after she and her fiancé, Tobias Zehetletiner, were attacked, has been discharged from hospital.

A case of assault with intent to cause bodily harm has been opened, although police confirmed no arrests have been made as of yet. This despite the attackers being caught on camera.

Police said investigations continued and the names of the perpetrators would be kept from the public eye.

The names and the identities of the assailants are known to police and casino management, said family spokesperson Botsang Moiloa, the Sowetan reports.

She said the attackers were reportedly regular patrons at the casino and played for a famous rugby club.

According to Zehetleitner, a white man in his 20s approached them and flicked a cigarette in Zehetleitner’s face while he was standing in the queue and holding Ngomani’s hand.

“I asked what he was doing and he said ‘what is wrong with you? You’re dating a monkey’,” Zehetleitner said, adding that the man was pointing at his fiancée.

The man was pulled away by his friends, but later found the couple and proceeded to insult Ngomani, calling her the k-word and a monkey, before the physical assault took place.

Time Square has handed the footage to police and condemned all acts of violence and racism.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

