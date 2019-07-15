Police recover 25 stolen sheep hidden in a hole

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape has recovered 25 stolen sheep in the Avondale policing precinct at Mount Fletcher on Saturday.

The sheep were reported stolen in the early hours of Saturday morning and found a few hours later after police who were patrolling the area were informed of a number of sheep that were hidden underground nearby a local farm.

“On arrival at the scene, they indeed found the sheep alive and hidden in a dark hole. The sheep were later identified as belonging to a local farmer who reported them stolen earlier in the day. According to the owner, when he woke up in the morning, he noticed that the sheep were no longer in the yard. He immediately realised that they might have been stolen. During the investigation, police subsequently recovered the sheep and handed them over to the lawful owner,” said the SAPS.

No arrests had been yet as police were still investing the whereabouts of the suspects.

Police have appealed to members of the community to expose those responsible for stock theft.

