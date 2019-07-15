Limpopo spaza shop owner shot, set alight

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has instructed the Groblersdal Police Cluster Commander to activate a multi-disciplinary task team in compliance with a 72-hour activation plan, to trace the suspects involved in the murder and robbery of a 29-year-old spaza shop owner from Legolaneng village.

The deceased was killed during a robbery at his shop on Friday evening, police spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe told Polokwane Review.

It is reported that three suspects stormed the business, shot the deceased and doused him with an unknown flammable substance, setting him alight before they ransacked the shop.

The deceased’s identity will be released as soon as the family members are informed.

A manhunt has been launched for the three suspects and the police urge anyone with information that can lead to their arrests to contact Detective Constable Mapaleng Thekupi at 063 684 2981 or Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501. Alternatively, contact the 24-hour crime stop number at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

