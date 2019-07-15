Suspected robber shot dead in Braamfontein

Police officers are believed to have shot and killed a suspected criminal in Braamfontein.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s (JMPD) chief of police, David Tembe, has confirmed that Bertha Street in Braamfontein is closed off to traffic as a result of a shooting incident.

The road is closed between the Queen Elizabeth bridge and De Korte Street, with motorists advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

According to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the shooting occurred at the corner of Juta and Station streets (Station street is one road down from Bertha, with both roads crossing Juta). He tweeted that a “suspected robber” was “shot dead” and that two had been arrested. One has reportedly fled.

The Citizen has not yet successfully reached JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar for confirmation and will update this story as soon as we have received it.

