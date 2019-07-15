Man confesses to killing, burying five alleged ex-lovers in Mpumalanga Facebook murders

A man who confessed to sleeping with five women before killing them and burying them in his backyard in Mpumalanga is currently in police custody and is expected in court on Tuesday.

Police have found three more bodies, taking the total to five after the first body was exhumed three weeks ago and the second on Friday.

Two of the bodies were buried inside the house, with police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe telling TimesLive they were found next to each other, with one covered in wire.

The first woman found had been missing since May.

Bhembe described the 25-year-old accused as having a similar story regarding what allegedly led to the deaths of the women.

“Most of them, he mentions that they had sex and then they argued about money. He claims that some of them threatened they would open a rape case against him and then he lost it,” he said.

“According to his confession, four of the women were killed and buried last year. It was just human remains and bones left.”

The accused claimed he met his victims on Facebook.

By his account, the first victim met him at his house and they had sex, after which the accused alleged she asked him for money.

He said she then came back the following day and demanded money, after which an argument took place, with the victim allegedly slapping the accused, after which he claimed he punched her and she fell and hit her head. He further claimed that this was what killed her and that he only realised she had died some time later.

The accused then reportedly removed her clothes and buried her in his back yard next to the toilet.

