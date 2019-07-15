Slain EFF member Xolani Jack was assassinated, friend says

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have expressed shock at the murder of party member Xolani Jack.

The 35-year-old, described as a loyal activist, was gunned down at Tembani Flats in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The EFF’s Western Cape chairperson, Melikhaya Xego, said: “So far, there hasn’t been any perpetrator that has been for the incident but as the EFF we are shocked and very saddened by the passing of the young fellow.

“According to information, at about 3.30am an unknown man wearing black clothes kicked the door of the deceased’s flat open and shot the victim several times,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

Rwexana added that the motive of the murder was so far unclear.

But a friend of Jack’s believes the murder was a planned assassination, as his attackers appeared to have had the clear intent to kill him, IOL reports.

Asanda Sokanyile was one of the first people to arrive at the scene of the crime at around 3.30am.

READ MORE: EFF activist killed in Khayelitsha

“In the early hours of on Sunday morning I was awoken by people who knocked on my door,” she said.

“When I opened they told me that Xolani’s door was open. When I walked into his room I found him lying on the floor. He was shot 14 times.

“His door was kicked open and it appeared he had jumped out of his bed but was overpowered by his attackers. People heard the shots but were too scared to come out.

No arrests have been made thus far.

This is the second EFF activist to be murdered in Khayelitsha this year, following Kuliswa Nondala’s death in February.

The 31-year-old community leader was reportedly shot in the upper body and was declared dead on the scene.

No arrests have reportedly been made in connection with Nondala’s death so far either.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.