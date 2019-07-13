Three men arrested for car theft in Cape Town CBD

Three men have been arrested in connection with car theft in the Cape Town CBD, Western Cape police said.

Officers attached to the Cape Town Central South African Police Service (SAPS) participated in a “partnership policing” operation on Friday morning when they followed up on reports of a red Fiat 500 stolen in the area earlier, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“It was spotted doing rounds in the Cape Town CBD. Police swift response led to the arrest of three men who were inside the vehicle in Camps Bay; they are facing charges related to theft of motor vehicle.” The men were expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Rwexana said.

In an unrelated incident, police from the Woodstock crime prevention unit arrested a 23-year-old man after they found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “Police were conducting foot patrols in the area when they saw the suspect,” Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

