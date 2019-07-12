Putfontein murderers still at large

No arrests have been made in connection with the murders of 19-year-old Johanco Fleischman and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jessica Kuhn, who were gunned down on the N12 Putfontein bridge on May 26, according to justice specialist private investigator in serious violent crime Vince Harris.

Harris and a team of special investigators working for Mike Bolhuis, who owns a private investigation business, previously told Benoni City Times his team’s services were requested by Fleischman’s family to solve the case of double murder.

While Harris confirmed new information has surfaced in the investigation, the suspects, who are believed by Harris and his team to be illegal miners (zama zamas), are still at large.

“At this stage we cannot put faces to the names with the information we have obtained,” he said.

“They (perpetrators) are in hiding but we are working on solving the case.”

Fleischman and Kuhn, along with two other passengers identified as workers, were en-route to Benoni from a pig farm in Kendal when the vehicle they were traveling in ran out of fuel.

The victims took the Putfontein bridge off-ramp to park the vehicle and requested help from an acquaintance over the phone.

While they were awaiting assistance, suspects, who it is believed were watching the victims, approached the vehicle and apparently called Fleischman an mlungu (white person) just before they opened fire.

Kuhn was shot fatally in the upper body, and Fleischman was shot in the head and upper body.

Both workers who were with the victims at the time of the shooting fled from the crime scene during the incident.

Harris also confirmed 14 9mm cartridges were found on the crime scene.

