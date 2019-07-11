Model left with broken legs after racist attack at Pretoria casino

Following a racist attack outside Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, model Mirriam Ngomani was left with broken legs and other injuries.

Sowetan reports that the attack happened in the early hours of Thursday morning and police have since taken Ngomani’s and her fiancé Tobias Zehetleitner’s statements.

Zehetleitner told the publication that the attack happened at about 3am and began when he and Ngomani were cashing out their winnings at the casino.

According to Zehetleitner, a white man in his 20s approached them and flicked a cigarette in Zehetleitner’s face while he was standing in the queue and holding Ngomani’s hand.

“I asked what he was doing and he said ‘what is wrong with you? You’re dating a monkey’,” Zehetleitner said, adding that the man was pointing at his fiancée.

The man was pulled away by his friends and later found the couple and proceeded to insult Ngomani, calling her the k-word and a monkey.

“I walked up to him and tried to reprimand him. I was calm and told him to stop calling her names. He punched me in the face and I retaliated. Four of his friends then joined in and started beating me up. The others pulled Mirriam down and started kicking her,” said Zehetleitner.

He passed out while he was being attacked and has been left with injuries on the head and face.

Zehetleitner alleges people at the scene just watched as they were being attacked and no one came to their rescue.

READ NEXT: EFF warns racists: stop attacking us for we will retaliate

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.