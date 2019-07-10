Crime 10.7.2019 03:07 pm

WATCH: Sanral helps arrest two armed hijackers

Citizen reporter

Metro police tail the truck and later arrest the hijackers with the help of video surveillance.

South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) video surveillance has aided in nabbing two armed men who targeted a truck recently. In the video, the men are seen hailing and forcefully taking the truck at gunpoint. The video shows the armed assailants drive off in the apparently stolen truck.

Sanral continues to track the armed men – through video footage – while flagging the incident with law enforcement.

Two metro police vehicles can be seen tailing the stolen truck soon after. The video shows the truck being stopped by the metro officers who then arrest the armed assailants.

