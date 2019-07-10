WATCH: Sanral helps arrest two armed hijackers

South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) video surveillance has aided in nabbing two armed men who targeted a truck recently. In the video, the men are seen hailing and forcefully taking the truck at gunpoint. The video shows the armed assailants drive off in the apparently stolen truck.

Sanral continues to track the armed men – through video footage – while flagging the incident with law enforcement.

Two metro police vehicles can be seen tailing the stolen truck soon after. The video shows the truck being stopped by the metro officers who then arrest the armed assailants.

Two armed hijackers caught by Sanral cameras. They were watched like hawks until the Johannesburg Metro Police could find them. We are #BeyondRoads pic.twitter.com/s5Elay3Pvz — SANRAL (@SANRAL_za) July 9, 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

