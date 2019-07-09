Armed robbers storm hospital in KZN

Westville detectives are investigating a case of business robbery following an armed robbery at Life Westville Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning, reports Highway Mail.

According to Westville SAPS communications officer, Capt Elizabeth Squires, two security guards were standing at the entrance to the reception of the hospital when they noticed a White Toyota Etios arriving with four occupants.

“The one suspect jumped out the vehicle, pointed a firearm at them, forced the security guards to lie down and said they must not look at him. The suspect searched the guards and removed their cellphones from their pockets,” explained Squires.

She said three more suspects entered the reception area of the hospital and demanded items from a porter, a patient who was being admitted, as well as her husband.

The suspects took their cellphones, a handbag with cash, a wallet, and wedding rings.

“The suspects also removed two flat screen TVs that were mounted on the wall. All suspects then fled in the White Etios.”

The robbers were reportedly wearing balaclavas and gloves.

Marketing manager at Life Westville Hospital Mark Raptie confirmed the incident and said that an armed robbery took place at the hospital at about 5am.

“No patients or employees were harmed. However, an incident of this nature is distressing and counselling has been offered to those affected.

“The safety and security of our patients, employees and property is of the utmost priority, and we are in discussions with our security company to assess the hospital’s current security measures.”

