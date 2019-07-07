‘Farm attacker’ shot and killed in Pretoria

A would-be farm attacker was shot and killed on a plot in Kameeldrift, a farming area in the Pretoria area, on Friday, reports the Pretoria North Rekord.

“It is alleged that the deceased and five other suspects attacked the victims while they were busy enjoying their braai,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Sam Shibambo.

He said the attackers apparently tied the victims up, but the caretaker managed to loosen his bonds and grab a rifle.

“A shootout ensued between the caretaker and the robbers – one robber was fatally shot and the others escaped,” he said.

Shibambo said police had launched a manhunt for the other five perpetrators, who escaped.

Meanwhile, a total of 69 people were arrested at the weekend in 10 policing precincts, including Eersterust, Sinoville, Mamelodi, Cullinan and Ekangala.

“The intelligence-driven crime prevention operations kicked off in Mamelodi East on Friday morning,” Shibambo said.

He said 1,687 people and 423 vehicles were searched.

“Eight undocumented persons were arrested and some 103 fines were issued to motorists by traffic officials for road traffic offences.”

Shibambo said an additional 16 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Fourteen of them were arrested in the Sinoville area and 35 people were arrested for road traffic offences and five others for possession of drugs.”

