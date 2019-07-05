New hijacking ‘trend’ in Centurion sees cars covered in cement

The Tshwane metro police have warned motorists in Centurion of a possible new hijacking “trend” that swept through social media on Thursday morning, Centurion Rekord reports.

Centurion resident Schalk Jacobz posted on social media that on Wednesday afternoon, he escaped a hijacking on the N1 highway.

“We recently moved to Centurion and I had gone to Pretoria to pick up things for work,” said Jacobz.

“On my way back, underneath the Jean Avenue bridge, my car was suddenly covered in cement falling from above.”

Jacobz immediately pulled to the side of the highway then noticed about seven men in the nearby bushes.

“They started approaching me and that was when I sped off,” he said.

The metro police pursued the men.

“As the metro police we would like to warn motorists to be careful,” said spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

“The metro police will deploy members to the area for law enforcement.”

Some social media users blamed construction on the Jean Avenue bridge for the incident.

Mahamba, however, said the metro police couldn’t link the attempted hijacking to construction in the area.

He also said only Jacobz had reported a case to the metro police.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.

“We urge motorists to only stop when is safe for them to do so and preferably at a safe spot.”

Mahamba said those involved would face the full might of the law.

“We will deal with them according to law and will arrest them.”

Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said police were aware of the isolated incident, but could not comment on it as it had not been reported to the station.

