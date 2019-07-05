Taxi driver allegedly stabs passenger to death in fight over change

A taxi driver was in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a passenger at a filling station in Thaba Nchu, Free State, on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old taxi driver had arrived at Thaba Nchu from Bloemfontein after 7pm, when passengers disembarked from the taxi, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

A 36-year-old passenger then requested his change from the taxi driver and a fight allegedly broke out between the two. The taxi driver went inside his taxi, took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the passenger in the chest.

“[The] taxi driver then drove to the police station and reported himself to the police. Police went to the crime scene and found the deceased lying on the ground. Emergency Medical Services were summoned and they certified the African male dead. Case of murder was opened for investigation. Taxi driver [is] expected to appear before Thaba Nchu Magistrates’ Court soon,” said the SAPS.

Free State Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe has pleaded with taxi drivers and passengers to avoid violent conducts and solve differences amicably.

