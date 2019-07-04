Taxify/Bolt robbery syndicate sought by Diepkloof police

Diepkloof SAPS police are searching for a group of unknown suspects who lured Taxify/Bolt driver’s right into the hands of armed robbers.

Taxify recently changed its name to Bolt earlier this year.

Various cases of armed robbery have been opened at the station after Taxify/Bolt drivers alleged that they were requested and robbed instead, reports Soweto Urban.

The Communication Officer for Diepkloof SAPS, Captain Phephi Matlou-Mteto, explained that the police are looking for a group of people who always request Taxifys as if they are in need of the services, but every time the Taxify arrived, the drivers got robbed at gunpoint instead.

Matlou-Mteto said: “Investigations are open for armed robbery cases for Taxify drivers specifically, it is alleged that the people who are conducting these robberies are cunning and have the knowledge of how Taxify works. A firearm was mentioned in the cases and a group of men and women are sought to help solve the armed robbery cases.”

It is alleged that one person requests for the Taxif/Bolty, and upon the driver’s arrival, an unknown woman fronts as if she is waiting for someone to leave with her in the Taxify/Bolt. While the driver is caught off guard, a group of men approaches and conducts the armed robbery.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported yet.

Matlou-Mteto explained that the men allegedly approach the driver and forcefully take all the driver’s possessions. They then allegedly throw the keys away before disappearing.

“We are appealing to the people of Diepkloof to help identify this group of people to help cease these armed robberies before they get out of hand because they have to do with a pistol,” Captain Matlou-Mteto said.

The people who might have an idea of who the perpetrators may be can call 10 111.

