Elderly woman busted with AK-47, over 100 rounds of ammunition

Police made an alarming discovery on June 7, after following up on information that firearms and ammunition were being stashed at a homestead in the Sahlumbe area of Weenen, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

At the homestead, officers encountered a 61-year-old woman, who is the owner of the property.

Police searched the house, finding an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition for various kinds of firearms.

The serial number of the AK-47 had been filed off.

The ammunition recovered is as follows: 25 bullets for an AK-47, 28 rounds for a shotgun, 30 assault rifle rounds, five rounds for a .38 Special revolver, and 18 rounds for a 7.65 pistol. In total, 106 rounds of ammunition were found. The elderly woman appeared in court, where the magistrate withdrew the case.

