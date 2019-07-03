Mother of two found stabbed to death in KZN

Newlands East police are investigating a case of murder after a 48-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside her vehicle on Monday morning.

Mother of two Zandile Ngubane had reportedly left her home to drop off someone before she was found dead in the road in Newlands West, Rising Sun Overport reports.

ALSO READ: KZN mother stabbed in front of kids

Provincial police spokesperson Cpt Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said a case of murder was opened at Newlands East police station for investigation.

It is alleged that the victim had been with her three-year-old son when the tragic incident occurred.

According to the source, who wished not to be named, the boy was in the car, which was parked at Westrich Grounds, with the victim the entire night.

In the morning, the child alarmed residents walking by and informed them of the incident.

“Nothing was taken from the victim, so this was not a robbery or a hijacking. We, as the community, are still in shock. The three-year-old child is still traumatised and we are praying for the family,” added the source.

“This is shocking and we keeping the family in our prayers. We are appealing to the police to intervene and do regular patrols in the area as the crime rate is escalating. We are experiencing more criminal activities, especially now that it is winter. We hope that justice will be served in this case,” said Cllr Zulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.