Two teenage hijackers arrested minutes after car hijacked in Cape Town

Ten minutes after a silver Nissan Almera was hijacked in Nyanga in Cape Town on Friday morning, two of the three hijackers were in the custody of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Western Cape police said.

Members of the SAPS flying squad reacted to a radio broadcast that the vehicle was hijacked at about 11.45am, Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

“The vicinity was patrolled and in Market Road, Philippi East, the vehicle was spotted and stopped. The three occupants jumped out and fled, but two, aged 15 and 17, were arrested and are expected to make their court appearances in Athlone on Monday. The third one managed to evade his arrest and is being sought,” Traut said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

