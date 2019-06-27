Illegal drugs of over R5m found in two busts on Intercape buses

Intercape has confirmed that drugs worth millions have been recovered from two of the company’s coaches travelling through central South Africa on separate occasions, in just over three months.

Two employees of the bus line and their accomplice appeared in the Upington Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape yesterday for alleged drug dealing.

They were arrested by the Hawks on Monday after a tip-off about drugs on board the bus. The Hawks stopped the passenger bus, finding drugs worth more than R3.4 million in the coach.

This haul is worth nearly a million rands more than the drugs recovered on a different Intercape bus in Bloemfontein three months ago.

Intercape was adamant it did not tolerate illegal activities on its coaches and the company itself tipped off the authorities on both occasions, after they received anonymous information about the drugs.

“Intercape has never and will never condone any illegal action in our organisation and on our coaches,” the company said.

The bus line said legally they could not confirm if two of their employees were in police custody following the Upington drug bust, but an internal investigation into the matter would be conducted.

Intercape was also mum about an internal investigation following the drug haul discovered in Bloemfontein.

“Intercape conducted an internal investigation and acted according to our company disciplinary code and policies.

“Due to legislation and the privacy of the parties, we will not divulge any further information on that and the subsequent outcome of same in a public forum.”

Free State police were yet to confirm if any arrests were made in connection with the drug discovery at the Bloemfontein Tourism Centre.

– OFM News

