AfriForum launches visibility patrol in Pretoria after homeless murders

AfriForum’s east Moot neighbourhood watch carried out a visibility operation on Saturday following the murder of five homeless people in the Magnolia area in the past two weeks.

“The neighbourhood watch patrolled on foot and in vehicles to improve visibility in the area, as well as criminality activities,” said spokesperson Carina Bester.

Chairperson of the neighbourhood watch Andries Opperman said the attacks could not be ignored.

“AfriForum’s structures are here to provide assistance to communities and improve their safety,” he said.

“We will continuously keep launching these actions and operations to assist communities.”

AfriForum’s head of community safety for the north branch Hillel Coetzer said they would speak on behalf of those who could not.

“In cases like these, the community – which has the necessary resources – should stand up for those whose voice cannot be heard,” she said.

