WATCH: Man shot dead in alleged hit in Joburg

A video showing a man getting shot in on Tuesday in broad daylight in Newtown, Johannesburg, in an apparent hit, has surfaced and left South Africans calling on government to do something about the ruthless murders.

In the video shared by anticrime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the 47-year-old victim can be seen parking his BMW X5 in a parking lot outside a business on Quinn Street, where men pass through.

The victim opens his car boot, takes what he wanted from it and closes it. He walks a few steps away from his car when a man approaches him from behind and shoots him, ensuring that he is dead.

ER24 said in statement that it arrived at the scene after 8am this morning to find security members and local authorities attending to the victim.

“On further inspection, medics found a man lying on the pavement. Assessments showed that the man had sustained several gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said ER24.

The motive of the murder is not yet known and police were investigating the matter.

Watch the video below: Apparent hit in Newtown Johannesburg today. pic.twitter.com/D3w8QoJ7YU — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 25, 2019 In another incident, a body of a man, believed to be in his 50s, was found in a drain this afternoon on the Golden Highway onramp on the N1 highway, Johannesburg. ER24 medics were called to the scene after the JMPD were flagged down by motorists, said Er24. “On arrival at 15h08, ER24 medics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 50s, lying in the drain. Unfortunately, the man had been dead for some time.” Details around the incident were not yet known and police were investigating.

