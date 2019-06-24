SA police to wear body cameras

After months of queries from concerned citizens, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has reportedly decided to equip their officers with body cameras.

According to a post published by Business Tech, this will be done in an effort to better aid in the fight against crime and capture data.

A Department of Police spokesperson told the publication that the body cameras are on the agenda of the SAPS’ top management – although no implementation date has been set as the department awaits more information on funding.

“Body cameras will be used as – but not limited to – a safety measure to protect our men and woman in blue during operations,” the spokesperson said.

This implementation is also in line with the governments push for innovations in line with “the 4th industrial revolution.”

The publication also cited another piece of wearable technology that will be introduced among South African police officers in the form of body lights.

These closely resemble the sirens attached to emergency vehicles and will be worn by all officers involved in traffic management.

Spokesperson for Johannesburg Public Safety, Luyanda Longwe, said that the lights have already been distributed and will be affixed to an officer’s shoulder at night and will flash red and blue for visibility purposes.

