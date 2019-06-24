Roodepoort residents face armed robberies while having a braai

The Honeydew Community Policing Forum’s (CPF) public relations officer, Jon Rosenberg, has warned residents to be vigilant when relaxing in their front or backyards, Roodepoort Northsider reports.

“Sadly, we had a number of incidents recently where intruders gained access to properties while the residents were outside having a braai. The residents then fell victim to an armed robbery,” he warned.

“It is ludicrous to suggest that one cannot braai or relax in your own garden, but we ask that residents remain vigilant at all times, and keep a panic button on them while outside.”

He also said that should a resident have any reason to feel uncomfortable or see anything suspicious, “please do not hesitate to contact your security provider immediately”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.