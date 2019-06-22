Man linked to shooting of two foreign nationals arrested in KZN

Two days of high drama have come to an end, after police arrested a suspected serial shooter, reports Northern KZN Courier.

Sources said SAPS received information the suspect was returning to Dundee from Ladysmith, and apprehended him as he entered town. He is now in police in custody.

The suspect has been linked to the shooting of a Congolese national on Thursday night, and a Nigerian national at Debonairs on Friday. Both shootings appear to be drug related.

It is not yet clear if the suspect is linked to the shooting of a Bangladeshi national on Friday.

