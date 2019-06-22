Crime 22.6.2019 01:00 pm

Man linked to shooting of two foreign nationals arrested in KZN

CNS reporter
One of the crime scenes the serial shooter is alleged to be responsible for. Image: Northern Natal Courier

The suspect has been linked to the shooting of a Congolese national, a Nigerian national, and may be linked to the shooting of a Bangladeshi national.

Two days of high drama have come to an end, after police arrested a suspected serial shooter, reports Northern KZN Courier.

Sources said SAPS received information the suspect was returning to Dundee from Ladysmith, and apprehended him as he entered town. He is now in police in custody.

The suspect has been linked to the shooting of a Congolese national on Thursday night, and a Nigerian national at Debonairs on Friday. Both shootings appear to be drug related.

It is not yet clear if the suspect is linked to the shooting of a Bangladeshi national on Friday.

