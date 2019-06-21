Man accused of abducting and murdering Siam Lee dies

The man accused of murdering 20-year-old Siam Lee has died of skin cancer, reports TimesLive.

The 30-year-old was arrested in January last year at his home in Hillcrest after an intense investigation led by detectives, and assisted by Durban private detective Brad Nathanson.

When Philani Ntuli was arrested, a Mercedes Benz Vito and an unlicensed firearm were seized.

After appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in February 2018, he blew kisses at those supporting Lee’s family in the gallery as he entered the dock.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Siam Lee murder PI speaks out on arrest

It was during this court appearance that the state added additional charges against him. At the time of his death, he was facing eight charges including rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing a firearm, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation, two charges of crimen injuria as well as a second case of kidnapping, in addition to the existing kidnapping, murder and fraud charges.

Lee, a former Crawford College North Coast pupil, was last seen leaving her workplace, a suspected brothel, on January 4, 2018, on Margaret Maytom road. It was alleged that Ntuli’s vehicle was spotted in the vicinity of Lee’s workplace when she disappeared.

It was also reported that Ntuli paid Lee for sex before allegedly murdering her, and was believed to be a client at her place of work.

Her charred remains were later found near a farm in New Hanover.

It is reported that the last time Ntuli made an appearance in the Durban High Court in March, he was on crutches, and was visibly ailing. His legal team and the state were due to set a trial date during this appearance.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.