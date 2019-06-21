Limpopo pastor arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

A 51-year-old pastor from Thabazimbi, Limpopo, was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at an area outside of the town.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police investigations were ongoing and the pastor was expected to appear in the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court soon.

Ngoepe said it was alleged that the pastor had paid a visit to the 12-year-old’s home for a prayer session at around 4.30 pm.

The pastor then allegedly told the girl’s mother that her child was sick and that for her to be healed he would have to go with the minor to the nearest river.

“The mother later started panicking when the two were not returning and she informed the father who then followed them. He was surprised to see his child half-naked, running and screaming for help. The frightened girl then alleged the pastor raped her,” Ngoepe said.

The police were immediately notified and a case of rape was opened, Ngoepe said, adding that the suspect was traced by the police until he was arrested.

The acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, has condemned with the strongest terms, the continuous acts of sexual violence perpetrated against children.

The general further urged parents to take care of their children and not abandon them into the hands of strangers regardless of their religious beliefs, in order to avoid these similar incidents to occur.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

