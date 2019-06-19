ANC to lay charges against Steve Hofmeyr for ‘racist, inhumane rants’

The African National Congress (ANC) will tomorrow lay criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr at the Cape Town police station, the party said in a media statement.

This comes after Hofmeyr issued death threats on social media against South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.

The ANC says it will open a case of crimen injuria “for his racist and inhumane rants on Social Media which smacks of barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity”.

ALSO READ: Steve Hofmeyr issues ‘death threats’ to Phumzile Van Damme, Zindzi Mandela

“His string of social media posts denigrating Mandela-Hlongwane and Van Damme hark back to the crude apartheid past and something that no South African should tolerate.

“This in our eyes demonstrates white arrogance and is a textbook example of white privilege which must be nipped in the bud.”

The ANC urges South Africans “to isolate people that continue to promote racism in our country”, and says it “remains resolute in its campaign to building a non-racial, democratic and prosperous society”.

“We will therefore continue to campaign fearlessly and tirelessly for the total isolation of apartheid remnants masquerading as advocates of racism at every public opportunity they get.

“Our communities must expose such individuals for who they are and what they stand for.

“The ANC holds no brief to sympathise with racists, and will not hesitate to report their conduct to authorities regardless of their public standing.

“Racists have no place in our democratic country.

“The ANC will continue with its efforts to build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and united South Africa.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.