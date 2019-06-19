Fifth homeless person found dead in Pretoria

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has deployed a high level investigating team of specialists tasked with unravelling the mysterious murders of homeless people in Pretoria.

This comes after the fifth body of a homeless person was found on Wednesday morning in the capital city.

SAPS management in Gauteng expressed its concern over the “mysterious” murders of homeless people in the city.

SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement that the deceased was found on Wednesday morning at a bus terminal about 400 metres from the University of South Africa (Unisa) main campus in Muckleneuk, Pretoria.

“Police can confirm that so far at least five bodies have been found in a period of about two to three weeks, in different parts of Muckelneuck in Pretoria Central,” Peters said.

The police spokesperson added that investigations are already underway, adding that the police could confirm that all the victims were male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night.

Gauteng Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has subsequently instructed a high-level task team comprising of specialists from forensic services who include pathologists and criminal psychologists; crime intelligence; and detectives to prioritise the investigation of these mysterious murders and make sure the perpetrator(s) were unmasked and brought to book.

The police are also calling for partnerships with private security and members of the public and any other volunteers who could assist in the apprehension of the suspect and more importantly, bring this menace to an end.

“Without sowing panic amongst our communities especially in the Muckleneuk area, we want to caution the public to be vigilant and be aware of this nocturnal prowler preying on the vulnerable. Ours, as the police, is to work around the clock and make sure that this madness is brought to an end. For now, we are in the process of getting these homeless people into shelters,” Mawela said, assuring the public of the police’s commitment to getting to the bottom of these murders and bringing back a sense of calm within the community.”

Anyone with information that could assist in unravelling these mysterious murders, can report anonymously by contacting their nearest or Sunnyside police station or by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

