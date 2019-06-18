Crime 18.6.2019 10:26 am

Three killed in fatal Richards Bay home invasion

Tamlyn Jolly
File Photo.

A neighbour who responded to cries for help was one of those killed during the ordeal.

Three people were reportedly shot and killed during a burglary in Arboretum on Monday night, Zululand Observer reports.

The incident took place shortly after midnight when local CPF (Community Policing Forum) structures were alerted, as were SAPS.

It is believed the three armed suspects, wearing black clothes and balaclavas, gained forceful entry to the property and two occupants were killed when a fight ensued.

A neighbour who responded to cries for help was also killed during the ordeal.

The suspects fled in a vehicle which was reportedly parked in the greenbelt.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects are urged to contact Richards Bay SAPS.

