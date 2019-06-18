Three suspected robbers arrested following police pursuit

The EMPD SWAT and Community Liaison (CLU) units acted upon information received about a white Nissan bakkie, allegedly responsible for a spate of robberies in the area, on Saturday, June 15 in the morning, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

According to Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, EMPD spokesperson, this resulted in the arrests of three suspects and the recovery of an unlicensed firearm.

“The arrests were effected following a high-speed chase in the streets of Vosloorus that ended at the Nguni hostel,” said Kgasago.

He said the EMPD SWAT and CLU members in two vehicles sighted the vehicle and that the three occupants of the Nissan bakkie disregarded the metro police instructions to stop and a high speed ensued.

“The suspects were eventually cornered within the premises of Nguni hostel where the driver jumped out of the vehicle with firearm in hand taking cover behind his vehicle and pointing the firearm at the metro police.

“The metro police reacted swiftly by wounding the suspect in the knee before he could fire his gun.

The wounded suspect was transported to Tembisa hospital for medical attention while the other two suspects were detained at Vosloorus police station.

