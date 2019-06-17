Crime 17.6.2019 07:36 pm

Two suspects in court tomorrow after JMPD foils hijacking

Citizen reporter
One of the hijacked vehicles that was recovered by the JMPD. Picture: Supplied

The officers also rescued the driver of the Quantum, who was unharmed.

Two men in their thirties will appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning on charges of armed hijacking.

This after camera staff at Sanral offices spotted a hijacking on the N3 at Marlboro on Sunday and called the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

The department’s Freeway Undercover Unit blocked the suspects on the N1, William Nichol Drive, and arrested them.

The officers also rescued the driver of the Quantum, who was unharmed, and was told by the suspects to lay down flat on the back seat of the Quantum.

In two other separate incidents, officers recovered a hijacked white C180 Mercedes Benz which was abandoned in Southhills, and a silver Nissan van was recovered on the M1 freeway.

Both vehicles were taken to the Aerton police pound for further verification.

