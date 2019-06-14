Rising singer-songwriter and filmmaker Ray Ceeh gunned down in Cape Town

A talented singer-songwriter and filmmaker in his early 30s has had his career and life cut tragically short after he was shot and killed in Lentegeur, Cape Town on Wednesday night.

The shooting took place at around 10.43pm on Wednesday in Maartbloom Street, Lentegeur, in Mitchells Plain.

“It is apparent that the victim was about to drop passengers in the area when three unknown men approached his vehicle and fired one shot to his neck and he totally lost the control of his vehicle,” police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo told News24.

As well as being a writer, cinematographer, producer and director, Ceeh, who hailed from Zimbabwe and whose real name was Ray Chifamba, had begun a promising musical career after releasing songs such as Keep on Fighting and Call Me.

Ceeh worked as a cameraman for Muslim television channel Deen Channel.

The company’s chief executive Faizal Sayed released a statement expressing grief at Ceeh’s passing.

“He was the life of our office and brought smiles to the faces of many. He was determined and a hard worker,” Sayed said.

“He always wanted to be someone in life, and his life was unfortunately cut short. He came to SA from Zimbabwe as a very talented person. He always wanted to help his mother. He produced music, he sang very well.

“I haven’t been able to work all morning, we are all shattered by the news.

“There is no justification. He saw SA as an outlet for him to be somebody and make a future here… It’s a disgrace that his life was taken here.”

Sayed also said he believed Ceeh may have been on the verge of achieving his big break in the music industry at the time of his death.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

