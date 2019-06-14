Taxi owner gunned down in Centurion

A 52-year-old taxi owner was shot and killed while making his way from a meeting in Centurion on Thursday afternoon, reports Centurion Rekord.

The man, who is associated with the Centurion taxi association, was shot several times by three unknown men at around 12.20pm.

“He was declared dead at the scene,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

ALSO READ: Two killed in cold blood at taxi rank in Kempton Park

“The shooters fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The motive for the murder is still unclear at this stage. The shooting resulted in the closure of Theron Street.”

Last month, a man was shot and killed outside the offices of the local taxi association in the nearby Kruger Avenue, also in Lyttelton.

He was busy leaving the offices when he was shot and killed by two unknown assailants.

A week earlier, a 44-year-old taxi association member was shot and killed in his vehicle on the corner of Jean Avenue and Rabie Street in Centurion.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.