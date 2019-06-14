Crime 14.6.2019 02:24 pm

Crystal meth worth R500k found in Tembisa taxi

CNS reporter
Passengers wait outside while their taxi is being searched. Photograph: Fidelity ADT

Passengers wait outside while their taxi is being searched. Photograph: Fidelity ADT

A female suspect was found with the two firearms and two bags of crystal meth.

Two firearms and two bags of crystal meth had been found and confiscated following a special stop-and-search operation in Edenvale on Wednesday morning, reports Tembisan.

Drugs and two firearms were found in a taxi searched in Edenvale. Photograph: Fidelity ADT

Renee Basson, community development manager for Fidelity ADT, said Fidelity’s Specialised Response Unit joined forces with Edenvale SAPS and JMPD for the stop-and-search roadblock in and around Van Riebeeck Road in Edenvale.

ALSO READ: Crystal meth worth R18m seized at OR Tambo International Airport

A taxi travelling from Tembisa to Johannesburg with passengers was stopped and subsequently searched. A female suspect was found with two firearms and two bags of crystal meth worth about R500,000.

One of the guns found in the taxi. Photograph: Fidelity ADT

She was apprehended and arrested by Edenvale SAPS. Five further arrests of illegal immigrants without documents were also made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Taxi owner gunned down in Centurion 14.6.2019
Two female taxi passengers raped while travelling to Joburg CBD 13.6.2019
15 injured in Durban taxi accident 9.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition