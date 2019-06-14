Crystal meth worth R500k found in Tembisa taxi

Two firearms and two bags of crystal meth had been found and confiscated following a special stop-and-search operation in Edenvale on Wednesday morning, reports Tembisan.

Renee Basson, community development manager for Fidelity ADT, said Fidelity’s Specialised Response Unit joined forces with Edenvale SAPS and JMPD for the stop-and-search roadblock in and around Van Riebeeck Road in Edenvale.

A taxi travelling from Tembisa to Johannesburg with passengers was stopped and subsequently searched. A female suspect was found with two firearms and two bags of crystal meth worth about R500,000.

She was apprehended and arrested by Edenvale SAPS. Five further arrests of illegal immigrants without documents were also made.

