Two pupils stabbed in separate incidents at Mossel Bay school

An 18-year-old pupil attending Indwe Secondary School in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape was stabbed in the lower back earlier this week on school grounds, News24 reports.

This follows the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at the same school in a separate incident on Monday.

Both victims are reportedly in a stable condition.

Gang violence is currently plaguing community in Mossel Bay, with a spokesperson for the Western Cape’s department of education, Jessica Shelver, saying that while the majority of gang-related incidents involving youth occurred outside of school premises, these incidents could take place on school grounds, particularly in cases where pupils at the school were involved.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcom Pojie said search-and-seizure operations would take place in an attempt to avoid similar incidents at the school.

According to Potjie, a 16-year-old faces assault charges following the 18-year-old’s stabbing. He is currently in parental custody following being released from prison and will be appearing in court on June 18.

Stabbings at schools is currently a national concern following the stabbing of three learners at a high school in Forest Hill, Johannesburg, on Monday.

A 16-year-old learner was stabbed and certified dead outside the school premises, while two other learners, aged 15 and 16, were taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining stab wounds.

“It is alleged that learners from Forest High School had a fight on Friday. The same learners met today at the school and the fight resumed, whereafter three learners were stabbed.

“The suspect fled the scene but police were able to trace him to Dobsonville in Soweto, where the 19-year-old was arrested,” said the police in a statement.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old learner following the incident. He now faces charges of murder and attempted murder.