Traffic inspector arrested for R3,000 bribe

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC) has welcomed the arrest of a Free State provincial traffic inspector who allegedly attempted to extort a R3,000 bribe from a motorist.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the RTMC (through its spokesperson Simon Zwane) said the inspector reportedly stopped a public transport vehicle in Qwa-Qwa and inspected it in line with her duties.

“She, however, discovered the vehicle disc had expired. She allegedly proceeded to remove the disc and impounded the vehicle,” said Zwane.

The motorist was then allegedly instructed to contact the traffic officer once he had enough money to pay the impoundment fees so that his vehicle could be released.

Authorities were alerted about the incident and they accompanied the motorist to the pound to conduct a sting operation.

“The officer met the motorist in the bathroom where R3,000 in cash [was] exchanged. Police immediately pounced on the officer and the cash was recovered from her,” added Zwane.

The inspector is expected to appear at the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate Court today on charges relating to bribery and corruption reports the Government News Agency.

The RTMC commends the law enforcement authorities for their speedy reaction and arrest of the officer.

“We call on the provincial authorities to institute disciplinary action as soon as the officer is released on bail. The time for impunity is over, traffic authorities are now required to demonstrate their commitment to clean administration by taking appropriate action against any official implicated in corruption and wrongdoing. This is the only effective way to demonstrate a zero tolerance attitude to corruption and restore public confidence in our systems,” said the RTMC.

Members of the public are called upon to report corruption and bribery on 0861 400 800 or email ntacu@rtmc.co.za.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

