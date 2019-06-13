Two female taxi passengers raped while travelling to Joburg CBD

Jeppe SAPS arrested two men for the alleged rape of two female taxi passengers on May 28.

According to information received from Jeppe SAPS spokesperson Capt Richard Munyayi, the incident occurred en route to Joburg from Benrose.

“A woman in her 30s had taken a taxi travelling to the Joburg CBD. When the woman boarded, she found five men and one other woman inside.

ALSO READ: Schoolgirl allegedly raped by three taxi drivers in Witbank

“The taxi driver, however, took a wrong turn and instead of driving to Joburg, drove in the direction of the George Goch Men’s Hostel. The driver came to a stop in an open space near the intersection of Vickers and Main Reef roads. Two of the five men exited the taxi and three remained.”

Munyayi explained that shortly thereafter, the 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by one man, while the other two allegedly raped the other female commuter.

“The women were given R24 after they had been raped and dropped off under a bridge at an unknown location. They came to the police station to open a case and police immediately went out to look for the taxi, a white Toyota Quantum.

“Officers were able to trace it to the Faraday Taxi Rank, after which the driver of the taxi took officers to a room at the hostel, where one suspect was arrested.

“A second suspect was later arrested at the Sandton Taxi Rank. One suspect is still on the run and police are looking for him. We are appealing to anyone who might have information to contact Jeppe SAPS on 011 624 6021 or 10111,” said Munyayi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.