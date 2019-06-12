Crime 12.6.2019 01:09 pm

PICS: Over 100 taken in for questioning following police raids on Hillbrow buildings

Citizen reporter
Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

The raid of hijacked and crime-ridden buildings is ongoing and the amount of arrests looks set to increase.

Over 100 people have been taken in for questioning following a joint operation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (Saps) on Wednesday on buildings in the Johannesburg CBD including the Hillbrow area and Joubert Park.

The buildings targeted are considered to be sources of criminal activity and some are believed to be hijacked.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told The Citizen that the number of those taken in will increase as the raids were ongoing.

According to Minnaar, three people have been arrested so far for possession of illegal ammunition and homemade rifles.

Weapons found at Vanin in Court at Hillbrow, Johannesburg, June 12 2019, during a joint crime prevention operation which saw SAPS and JMPD officers join forces. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Weapons and drugs found at the Eastgate building in Joubert Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

“The number of those taken in for questioning and arrested will increase as the raids continue, and we should be able to confirm a final number after 2pm,” Minnaar said.

The first stop of the raid was of Vanin Court, where weapons and other goods were confiscated. These reportedly included an axe, a machete, and police issued bulletproof plates.

Shots were reportedly fired within the building.

Following this, the police made similar raids at the Stensby Hoff and Eastgate buildings.

According to the Daily Sun’s Sthembiso Lebuso, who is present at the raids, an abandoned baby was also found during the raid of one of the buildings.

Hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD have been at the centre of much debate on social media and elsewhere following attacks that were reportedly carried out on several police officials who raided buildings and confiscated counterfeit goods in Hillbrow over the weekend.

This is a developing story.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Suspects at Eastgate building in Joubert Park, Johannesburg. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Residents watch as security forces conduct crime operations at a building in Joubert Park in Johannesburg, Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Pictures by Nigel Sibanda)

