PICS: Over 100 taken in for questioning following police raids on Hillbrow buildings

Over 100 people have been taken in for questioning following a joint operation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (Saps) on Wednesday on buildings in the Johannesburg CBD including the Hillbrow area and Joubert Park.

The buildings targeted are considered to be sources of criminal activity and some are believed to be hijacked.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told The Citizen that the number of those taken in will increase as the raids were ongoing.

According to Minnaar, three people have been arrested so far for possession of illegal ammunition and homemade rifles.

“The number of those taken in for questioning and arrested will increase as the raids continue, and we should be able to confirm a final number after 2pm,” Minnaar said.

The first stop of the raid was of Vanin Court, where weapons and other goods were confiscated. These reportedly included an axe, a machete, and police issued bulletproof plates.

Shots were reportedly fired within the building.

Following this, the police made similar raids at the Stensby Hoff and Eastgate buildings.

According to the Daily Sun’s Sthembiso Lebuso, who is present at the raids, an abandoned baby was also found during the raid of one of the buildings.

Hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD have been at the centre of much debate on social media and elsewhere following attacks that were reportedly carried out on several police officials who raided buildings and confiscated counterfeit goods in Hillbrow over the weekend.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Pictures by Nigel Sibanda)

