North West 15-year-old stabs fellow pupil to death

North West provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh has confirmed that they are investigating the murder of 15-year-old Felies Sithembile after he was allegedly stabbed by a fellow 15-year-old learner on Monday.

Sowetan reports that it is alleged that Sithembile was on his way home from school when the suspect, who is also a pupil from another school, stabbed him with a knife.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim was then taken to a local clinic by a passerby, but he succumbed to his injuries,” Myburgh told the publication.

His parents turned him in to police on Tuesday morning.

Due to his age, the suspect will be processed in terms of the Child Justice Act of 2008.

