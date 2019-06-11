Mother finds body of daughter killed in house robbery

An 18-year-old learner from Springs Girls’ High School was killed during a house robbery on Monday afternoon, reports Springs Advertiser.

It is alleged the girl was at her KwaThema home when she noticed an unknown man coming out of one of the back rooms carrying large bags.

KwaThema police spokesperson Const Media Khoza said the suspect allegedly hit her with an unknown object and the victim fell to the ground and died instantly.

“The girl’s mother arrived home from work and noticed the suspect and gave chase using her vehicle, she managed to bump him and he fell to the ground.

“The suspect was able to stand up and fled on foot, leaving behind the items he stole from the victim’s house.

“The girl’s mother drove back to her residence and, upon inspecting her place, found her daughter and discovered she was dead,” explains Khoza.

Police were called to the scene and the paramedics certified the girl dead on their arrival.

“A case of murder has been opened with KwaThema SAPS,” says Khoza.

Col Mareketle Thobejane, KwaThema Police station commander, said she was saddened by this incident because it happened during the ongoing Child Protection Week, which ends today.

“Children must be protected by all means from these heartless perpetrators, it’s sad to see a matriculant’s dreams cut short by criminals,” she says.

Thobejane encouraged the community to work together with the police to bring the perpetrator to book, by reporting or coming forward with information that would help police with the investigation.

At the time of printing, Springs Advertiser was still trying to contact the girl’s mother and school principal for comment.

