Robbers gun down KZN father in cold blood

A Croftdene father was shot and killed by brazen robbers while waiting to receive his daily wages at a market in Clairwood on Friday afternoon, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

The victim, 47-year-old Seelan “Bull” Pillay was described by his traumatised loved ones as a hardworking and dedicated father.

Pillay worked as an armed guard in the receiving department of the market for the past six years and was the sole breadwinner of his home.

Speaking to the Rising Sun Chatsworth, his distraught wife Thamanthry Pillay said: “We want justice to be served. My husband did not deserve to be killed in such a brutal way. He was only robbed of his cellphone and his firearm. My daughter and I are shocked and utterly devastated over the heartbreaking loss.”

Communications officer of Brighton Beach SAPS, Cpt Louise Le Roux confirmed the shooting.

“A civilian and a security guard were shot outside the business premises. A person, who was in the shop, heard gunshots. When they came outside, the two deceased were lying on the floor. Police are currently investigating this matter,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact Det Cpt Van De Looy from Brighton Beach SAPS on 031 451 8059.

All information will remain anonymous.

