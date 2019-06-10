Axe-wielding suspect shot by victims near school in Kempton Park

A suspect is in hospital after he was shot by his victim next to the entrance of Sir Pierre Van Ryneveld High School early on Monday morning, reports Kempton Express.

The suspect was with two others when they allegedly attacked two victims, a detective and data-capturer at Tembisa SAPS.

The incident is alleged to have occurred around 5.30am and no school children were around at that time.

ALSO READ: Two suspects killed, two arrested after robbery at Edenvale High School

Capt Lesibana Molokomme, spokesperson for Norkem Park SAPS, said: “The detective alleged that he parked an unmarked police vehicle on Commissioner Street, picking up his female colleague, the data-capturer, to go to their place of work, when three armed suspects approached them.

“When the female victim was about to close the car door, the suspects pointed firearms at them and demanded they give them their cell phones. Two suspects pulled the male victim out of the car and dragged him a distance from the car and returned to the car where there was a scuffle between the one suspect and the female victim.”

Molokomme also said the male victim went back to the car to rescue his co-worker, which was when the suspects turned to him pointing their firearms at him.

“The male victim then fired five shots towards the suspects with his service pistol and wounded one suspect on both legs. The other two suspects fled the scene in possession of the captain’s work cellphone,” explained Molokomme. “The wounded suspect was found in possession of the captain’s personal cellphone and a firearm with two rounds of live [ammunition]. The firearm was linked to an armed robbery case that occurred in Olifanstfontain in January.” A bag left by suspects was also found on the scene containing two cellphones which are to be taken for further investigation. The wounded suspect was also founded in possession of an axe which was allegedly used to assault the female victim. The two victims sustained light injuries to the face. Sgt Dipuo Ditsego, the deputy spokesperson for Kempton Park SAPS, told Kempton Express that the 27-year-old suspect was taken to hospital under police guard. “The suspect will face charges of armed robbery, possession of [an] unlicensed firearm and live ammunition and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm once discharged from hospital,” said Ditshego. “Police have launched a manhunt for the other two suspects. We appeal to anyone who might know about the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to contact police 08600 10111.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.