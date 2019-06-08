Crime 8.6.2019 11:01 am

Arrest made in connection with assassination attempt on SABC audit chief

Citizen reporter

Thamsanqa (Thami) Zikode was followed home from work on Friday night.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assassination attempt on  SABC Chief audit executive, Thamsanqa (Thami) Zikode. Shots were fired, but the attempt failed on Friday night.

“Police have arrested a 32-year-old man and recovered a firearm with ammunition after a senior executive of [the] SABC was attacked last night,” police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo was quoted as saying to News24.

“A getaway car was also recovered abandoned in South Gate.”

SABC Spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu announced the news on  Friday night, saying that Zikode had been followed home from work by his assailants.

Zikode was appointed to his job in December 2017 tasked with ensuring “organisation stability, financial recovery, and sound governance” at the SABC, though it is unknown at this stage whether his work played a role in the attempt on his life.

