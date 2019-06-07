Cops foil CIT heist at Evaton Mall, 8 suspects arrested

Eight men alleged to be cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers have been arrested after members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) foiled an attempt on a cash van this afternoon at Evaton Mall in the Vaal, the police say in a media release.

“Following an intelligence driven operation a multi-disciplinary team comprising of various law enforcement agencies including members from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, spotted five vehicles with false registration number plates after holding observation in various areas.

“A chase ensued between the suspects and the multi-disciplinary team which led to a shootout. As a result, eight suspects were arrested, one male suspect died after one of the vehicles caught fire after crashing into a house in Sebokeng. Two suspects were taken to hospital under police guard.

“Incriminating evidence such as two R5s and three magazines were recovered by the team as well as five vehicles – BMW X1, Volkswagen kombi, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Fiat bakkie, Tata India and the burned-out Audi S5.

“The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla John Sitole, has hailed the members involved for continuing to stamp the authority of the State and protecting the inhibitants of the Republic and their property.”

“I am pleased that members continue to thwart these heinous crimes and bring perpetrators to book. We are indeed making great strides in stabilising CIT-related crimes,” Sitole said.

Police are still searching for five suspects.

Members of the community are encouraged to report any information that can lead police to the whereabouts of the suspects to the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111. Information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

