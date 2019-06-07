Teacher suspended for allegedly holding a gun in a classroom

The Mpumalanga department of education said in a statement on Friday that they had suspended a 26-year-old male teacher of Mabusabesala Secondary School in Weltevrede in the Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality, who allegedly invigilated a Grade 11 mid-year examination with a gun hanging in his hand.

This incident happened on Monday while learners were writing the tourism paper.

“The department views this in serious light and has already instituted an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this conduct,” said spokesperson Jasper Zwane.

The department planned to send officials to the school next week to offer counselling to learners who may have been traumatised by it.

“Given the nature of this incident, the school has been directed to open a case with the police.”

The department would monitor the developments at the school closely.

“This is an isolated incident and it may not be tolerated regardless of the circumstances. Those who are involved in the upbringing and moulding of children should always ensure that they set high moral standards.

“The department urges teachers and stakeholders to uphold the honour and dignity of the teaching profession and expose any behaviour that seeks to undermine this virtue.”

