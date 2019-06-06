Hermione Cronje’s team to take over NPA’s Bosasa case

Less than a month after her appointment as head of the Investigating Directorate in the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Advocate Hermione Cronje has been tasked with taking over the prosecuting body’s Bosasa case.

Speaking to News24 National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the Gauteng region Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the Bosasa case will finally get the attention of NPA top brass, nearly a decade after their office was first tasked with looking into allegations of Bosasa bosses paying bribes for tenders.

RELATED: ‘There are dangerous people out there,’ Bosasa chairman warns

The Asset Forfeiture Unit, now headed by advocate Willie Hofmeyr, was also taking a look at the evidence in the docket, Mjonondwane told the publication.

The company, which is now known as African Global Operations, is currently under investigation by six law enforcement and investigative bodies.

READ NEXT: Angelo Agrizzi robbed of items worth an estimated R378,000

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.