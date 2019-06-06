Crime 6.6.2019 05:54 pm

Hermione Cronje’s team to take over NPA’s Bosasa case

Kaunda Selisho
New NPA Investigative Directorate head advocate Hermione Cronje speaks at a press conference, 24 May 2019, in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega

New NPA Investigative Directorate head advocate Hermione Cronje speaks at a press conference, 24 May 2019, in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega

This brings the total number of law enforcement and investigative bodies looking into Bosasa to six.

Less than a month after her appointment as head of the Investigating Directorate in the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Advocate Hermione Cronje has been tasked with taking over the prosecuting body’s Bosasa case.

Speaking to News24 National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the Gauteng region Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the Bosasa case will finally get the attention of NPA top brass, nearly a decade after their office was first tasked with looking into allegations of Bosasa bosses paying bribes for tenders.

RELATED: ‘There are dangerous people out there,’ Bosasa chairman warns

The Asset Forfeiture Unit, now headed by advocate Willie Hofmeyr, was also taking a look at the evidence in the docket, Mjonondwane told the publication.

The company, which is now known as African Global Operations, is currently under investigation by six law enforcement and investigative bodies.

READ NEXT: Angelo Agrizzi robbed of items worth an estimated R378,000

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘There are dangerous people out there,’ Bosasa chairman warns 1.6.2019
NPA’s Cronje sets her sights on the Guptas 25.5.2019
We want to use criminals’ cash to fight criminals – NPA’s Cronje 24.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition