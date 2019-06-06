Member of ‘Bloods gang’ gunned down in Durban parking lot

Durban North police are investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged gang member, believed to be in his 30s, in the undercover parking at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident took place just after 9.50am on Thursday morning.

According to Crisis Medical’s Kyle van Reenen, several emergency personnel responded to the incident.

“The victim was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Gateway and was declared deceased on scene by Crisis Medical paramedics. At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown,” he said.

In a statement, Gateway Centre Management confirmed the incident.

A man has been shot dead in the parking lot of the Gateway Theatre of Shopping a short while ago. It’s understood he was leaving the gym at the time. #GatewayShooting pic.twitter.com/WV936et8Vo — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 6, 2019

“We can confirm a shooting occurred at Gateway. On arrival, paramedics attending to the scene pronounced the male deceased. South African Police Service (SAPS) are on the scene and are investigating the incident. Gateway are assisting SAPS with their investigation and request that all queries are directed to the SAPS. Gateway management send their deepest condolences to the family,” they said in a statement.

Attempts to get hold of Durban North SAPS spokesperson have been unsuccessful.

TimesLive has since identified the deceased as 29-year-old Kalvin Periasamy, an alleged member of the Bloods gang and tow truck driver.

It is further reported that Periasamy was recently released from jail on drug-related charges.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder

